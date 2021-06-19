1 person is dead after a truck hit pedestrians at a Florida Pride parade

Two pedestrians were hit by a truck at a Pride parade near Miami on Saturday, leaving one dead and the other injured, according to police.
The pedestrians, both men, were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale Police Department detective Ali Adamson said at a Saturday night press conference.
Video from CNN affiliate WPLG showed a man being taken into police custody shortly after the incident, but Adamson would not say whether he was suspected of a crime. "We are speaking with the driver involved," she said.
Chris Caputo, city commissioner for Wilton Manors, the location of the parade, tweeted, "It seems increasingly probable it was an accident."
The president of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus, Justin Knight, told CNN the victims and the driver are members of the chorus.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragic accident that occurred when the Stonewall Pride Parade was just getting started," Knight said in a statement. "Our fellow Chorus members were those injured and the driver is also a part of the Chorus family. To my knowledge, this was not an attack on the LGBTQ community."
He said that three people were taken to the hospital, including artistic director Gary Keating, who was treated and released.
The chorus is made up of about 25 people and is the longest-established gay mens chorus in the state of Florida. About half the members of the chorus were at the event Saturday, and they were planning to walk in the procession.
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said the men were struck within feet of him and other officers.
"We are devastated having witnessed this horrific incident. I'm proud of all the BSO and local first responders who leaped into action, running into the unknown and instantly provided care for the victims," Tony said.
The Stonewall Pride Parade had just begun when the incident happened. The remainder of the parade was canceled, according to the Wilton Manors Police Department.
Wilton Manors is a Fort Lauderdale suburb that bills itself as having a "strong gay presence," according to the city's website, embracing its "reputation as a destination for the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community."
The pedestrians were hit near a vehicle in which US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was riding. She tweeted Saturday night, "I am deeply shaken and devastated that a life was lost."
Adamson said the FBI is assisting with the investigation but declined to say whether investigators believed the incident was intentional.
"We are evaluating all possibilities," said Adamson. "Nothing is out of the question."
