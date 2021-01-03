Weather Alert

ILZ058>060-065-095>099-MOZ018-019-026-027-034>036-041-042-047>052- 059-060-062-072-073-084-099-041800- /O.NEW.KLSX.FG.Y.0002.210104T0000Z-210104T1800Z/ Adams IL-Audrain MO-Boone MO-Brown IL-Calhoun IL-Callaway MO- Cole MO-Crawford MO-Fayette IL-Franklin MO-Gasconade MO-Greene IL- Iron MO-Jersey IL-Knox MO-Lewis MO-Lincoln MO-Macoupin IL- Marion MO-Moniteau MO-Monroe MO-Montgomery IL-Montgomery MO- Osage MO-Pike IL-Pike MO-Ralls MO-Reynolds MO-Shelby MO-Warren MO- Washington MO- Including the cities of Bowling Green, Columbia, Fulton, Hannibal, Jefferson City, Litchfield, Mexico, Mount Sterling, Pittsfield, Quincy, Sullivan, Union, Vandalia, and Washington 155 PM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility of one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast and southeast Missouri and south central, southwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. && $$