3M will stop making hazardous 'forever chemicals' starting in 2025

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph on Friday, resulting in blowing and drifting snow. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Whiteout conditions are possible and may make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. &&

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph on Friday, resulting in blowing and drifting snow. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Whiteout conditions are possible and may make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. &&