Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Audrain, Boone and Callaway. In east central Missouri, Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 700 AM CDT, The Missouri Department of Transportation reports highway 19 is closed due to flooding just south of Wellsville because of flooding. Other rural roads are likely flooded because of the heavy rainfall. Trained spotters report between 4 and 9 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mexico, Centralia, Montgomery City, Wellsville, Hallsville, Auxvasse, Sturgeon, New Florence, Jonesburg, Laddonia, Bellflower, Martinsburg, Shamrock, Murry, Buell, Harrisburg, High Hill, Middletown, Rush Hill and Benton City. - This includes the following State Parks... Finger Lakes State Park and Graham Cave State Park. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 170 and 183. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&