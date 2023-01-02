Actor Jeremy Renner critically injured in a snow plowing accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is in "critical but stable condition" after being injured in a weather-related snow plowing incident in Nevada, CNN affiliate KABC reported, citing a spokesperson for Renner.
Officers responded to a "traumatic injury" in the area of Mount Rose Highway in Reno, according to a news release from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, which has previously said the Academy Award-nominated actor lived in the community.
The sheriff's office did not provide details on the extent of Renner's injuries or what may have caused the accident.
Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Renner via care flight to a local area hospital, the release stated.
Renner, who stars in the Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown" and has been featured in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films -- including in the role of Hawkeye -- was the only person involved in the accident, officials said.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is looking into the circumstances.
CNN has reached out to Renner's publicist for comment.