At least 2,000 dead and 10,000 believed missing in Libya as ‘catastrophic’ flooding breaks dams and sweeps away homes

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois. Portions of central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&