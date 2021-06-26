SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the death toll from the building collapse near Miami has risen to five.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava released the new toll at a media briefing Saturday evening.
She said rescue crews that have been working throughout the day at the site have found another body in the rubble — and also other human remains.
The mayor said the discovery dropped the number of unaccounted for down to 156.
Rescue workers continued to go over the massive mountain of debris with rescue dogs and sonar searching for any survivors, she said.
“Our top priority continues to be search and rescue and saving any lives that we can,” she said.