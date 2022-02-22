Biden has met with at least three potential Supreme Court nominees; announcement expected soon

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow and sleet expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches and sleet accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Noon Wednesday to Midnight CST Thursday Night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&