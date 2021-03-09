COLUMBIA — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Sunday to expand voting access and make it easier for people to vote. In a pre-taped address, he said, "Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have that vote counted."
The president announced the move at a breakfast commemorating the 56th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," a day when Black civil rights activists were brutally beaten by state troopers while marching for voting rights in Selma, Alabama.
Today, People's Defense President Roy Lovelady said the system is still working against Black people.
"We have more freedoms and more liberties, but at the same time, the fight is still the same," said Lovelady. "Are we in a different place or are they beating us in a different way?"
University of Missouri Black Studies Assistant Professor Stephen Graves said voting access and rights are still controversial.
"Here we are 50 years later and we're still trying to fight and have this discussion about what happened in Selma," said Graves.
Sunday's order directs federal agencies to expand access to voter registration and election information within 200 days, make a plan to give federal employees time off to vote or volunteer as poll workers and modernize the Vote.gov website.
Biden is also pushing for support of House Resolution 1, a bill approved Wednesday that would restore parts of the Voting Rights Act.
At the state level, the Missouri House is hearing several bills that would change election laws. HB 1065 is a large election bill with 29 different provisions, which includes eliminating presidential primaries.
Wednesday is the last day Boone County residents can register to vote in the April 6 municipal election.
Lovelady said his organization goes door-to-door to help people register to vote and access information.
"If we say that we are reaching out to the community, surveying the people and feeding their needs, why is there such a gap in voting?"
Graves said voting in the hands of Black people can be a powerful force.
"We just need to exercise our political power and excellence."