Weather Alert

ILZ058>060-065-095>097-MOZ018-019-026-027-034>036-041-042-110000- /O.CON.KLSX.WI.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-210311T0000Z/ Adams IL-Audrain MO-Boone MO-Brown IL-Fayette IL-Greene IL- Knox MO-Lewis MO-Macoupin IL-Marion MO-Monroe MO-Montgomery IL- Pike IL-Pike MO-Ralls MO-Shelby MO- Including the cities of Bowling Green, Columbia, Hannibal, Litchfield, Mexico, Mount Sterling, Pittsfield, Quincy, and Vandalia 1256 PM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Missouri and south central, southwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. && $$