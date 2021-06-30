Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri... Missouri River at Washington. Missouri River at Hermann. Missouri River near Chamois. Missouri River at Jefferson City. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri... Osage River near Mari-Osa Campground. Missouri River at St. Charles. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Jefferson City. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24.9 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 25.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 14.1 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, The levee protecting McBaine is breached near this height. && Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Missouri River Jefferson Cit 23.0 24.9 Wed 7 pm 24.1 23.7 21.4 17.9 14.1 &&

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in central Missouri, Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Moniteau MO and Osage MO. In east central Missouri, Crawford MO, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Montgomery MO, Warren MO and Washington MO. In northeast Missouri, Monroe MO and Shelby MO. * Through Thursday morning. * Thunderstorms containing heavy rainfall and high rainfall rates are possible through tonight. This heavy rainfall may occur repeatedly over the same locations, including those that have previously received significant rainfall over the past several days leading to localized flash flooding. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&