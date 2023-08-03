Bud Light controversy cost parent company about $395 million in lost US sales

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in St Louis has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Southern Boone County in central Missouri... Southern Callaway County in central Missouri... Northeastern Moniteau County in central Missouri... Northeastern Osage County in central Missouri... * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 701 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Ashland, Holts Summit, Columbia Regional Airport, New Bloomfield, Chamois, Jamestown, Lake Mykee Town, Lake Mykee, Easley, Mokane, Lupus, McBaine, Guthrie, Tebbetts, Frankenstein, Steedman, Wilton and Sandy Hook. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois, including the following areas, Calhoun IL, Clinton IL, Jersey IL, Madison IL, Marion IL, Monroe IL, Randolph IL, Saint Clair IL and Washington IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Crawford MO, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Iron MO, Jefferson MO, Lincoln MO, Madison MO, Montgomery MO, Osage MO, Reynolds MO, Saint Charles MO, Saint Francois MO, Saint Louis City MO, Saint Louis MO, Sainte Genevieve MO, Warren MO and Washington MO. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rain will continue through mid morning, with widespread 1-3" totals and isolated amounts of 6-8+" possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&