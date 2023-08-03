CDC recommends new preventive RSV shot for all infants

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Illinois, including the following areas, Monroe IL and Randolph IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Crawford MO, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Iron MO, Jefferson MO, Madison MO, Moniteau MO, Osage MO, Reynolds MO, Saint Francois MO, Sainte Genevieve MO and Washington MO. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Another round of repeat thunderstorms is expected from late this evening into the overnight hours resulting in locally heavy rainfall. The heavy rain over the last few days has resulted in nearly saturated soils and additional heavy rainfall tonight poses a flash flood threat. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&