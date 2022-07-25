China's response to Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit could be 'unprecedented' but military conflict unlikely, experts say

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois, including the following areas, Clinton IL and Madison IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Montgomery MO, Saint Charles MO, Saint Louis City MO, Saint Louis MO and Warren MO. * WHEN...From 10 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall late this evening through Tuesday morning may train over sections of central and east-central Missouri as well as southwest Illinois. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&