Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Noon today to 2 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&