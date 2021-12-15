EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois (KMOV) -- Nearly one week after a EF-3 tornado rippled through Edwardsville, community leaders will hold a ceremony to honor the lives lost last week.
The City of Edwardsville will hold a ceremony Friday at 10 a.m. at the Governor's Plaza on South Main Street to pay tribute to the six workers killed when the walls of the Amazon facility collapsed.
Friday’s deadly tornado leaves a hole in many hearts across the Metro East and St. Louis communities, as people start to learn more about the victims who died:
- Deandre S. Morrow, 28, of St. Louis
- Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle, Illinois
- Clayton Lynn Cope 29, of Alton, Illinois
- Etheria S. Hebb, 34 ,of St. Louis
- Larry E. Virden, 46, of Collinsville, Illinois
- Austin J. McEwen 26, Edwardsville, Illinois.
The mayor also requested all flags to be lowered half-staff Wednesday morning until sunset Friday.