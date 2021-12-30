Cruises should be avoided regardless of vaccination status, CDC says

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches, sleet accumulations around one half of an inch, and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&