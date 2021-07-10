Death toll rises to 86 as recovery teams battle inclement weather at Surfside collapse site

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of west central Illinois, including the following areas, Adams IL, Brown IL and Pike IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Gasconade MO, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Lincoln MO, Marion MO, Moniteau MO, Monroe MO, Montgomery MO, Osage MO, Pike MO, Ralls MO, Shelby MO and Warren MO. * Through Sunday morning. * Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall expected over similar locations across the watch area. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&