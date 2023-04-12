Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna calls on Feinstein to resign

California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna is calling for California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign -- a rare instance of a lawmaker urging a member of their own party to step down from Congress.
"It's time for @SenFeinstein to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people," Khanna, co-chair of Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee's campaign to fill Feinstein's Senate seat, said Wednesday on Twitter.
The 89-year-old Feinstein announced in early March that she had been hospitalized and was receiving treatment for shingles. On March 7, she said on Twitter that she was recovering at home as she continued to receive treatment, and that she looked forward to returning to the Senate "as soon as possible."
The California Democrat said in a Wednesday night statement that she had expected to return to Washington "by the end of the March work period," but that her return had been "delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis." She planned to return, she said, "as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it's safe for me to travel."
"I understand that my absence could delay the important work of the Judiciary Committee, so I've asked Leader Schumer to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I'm able to resume my committee work," Feinstein said in the statement.
Multiple sources told CNN earlier Wednesday there has not been a specific date set for her return to the chamber.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin recently acknowledged to CNN that Feinstein's absence has slowed down their push to confirm nominees.
Asked if her absence has longer ramifications for the Democrats' ability to confirm nominees, the committee chairman said, "Yes, of course it does," pointing to the long process of getting nominees scheduled for votes during precious floor time.
Feinstein announced in February that she would not run for reelection, and a number of Democrats have already launched campaigns for Feinstein's seat in 2024 in what is shaping up to be a competitive primary.
Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips responded to Khanna's Wednesday tweet saying that he agreed.
"Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable. But I believe it's now a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet," Phillips tweeted.
This story has been updated with additional details.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.