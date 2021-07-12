JEFFERSON CITY - At least nine states and the District of Columbia have recently received numerous reports of unexplained sick and dying songbirds.
Wildlife officials in states such as Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland and Virginia have reported hundreds of dead birds. The cause of death currently remains unknown, but symptoms have included crusty or puffy eyes, seizures, shaking and other abnormal behavior.
Many species have been affected, but the most common reported species are fledgling common grackles, blue jays, European starlings and American robins. No human health or domestic livestock and poultry issues have been reported.
Avian and wildlife health experts with the Missouri Department of Conservation have not received similar reports, and there are no other indications of unexplained death or illness in Missouri’s wild birds.
“Though we have not observed the mysterious bird illness in Missouri, we remain on the lookout for any unusual reports,” MDC Wildlife Health Program Supervisor Jasmine Batten said in a news release. “We are also asking the public to be watchful and report groups of dead and sick birds.”
MDC officials have given the following list of recommendations to keep birds safe:
- Report groups of sick or dead birds to WildlifeHealth@mdc.mo.gov
- If you see sick or dead birds at your feeders, take feeders down immediately and clean with a solution of 1-part bleach to 9-parts water and air dry completely.
- Disinfect feeders with a solution of 10-percent at least monthly.
- Regularly clean the area around feeders each month by raking or shoveling up seed hull piles.
- Provide fresh food and water.
- Consider placing multiple feeders and spread them out to prevent crowding.
More information on the mysterious bird illness can be found on the U.S. Geological Survey's website.