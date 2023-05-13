DeSantis tests his retail politics in Iowa as bad weather keeps Trump out of Hawkeye State

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Boone County in central Missouri... Northeastern Moniteau County in central Missouri... * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 236 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Jamestown, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Columbia, Jamestown, Easley, Lupus, McBaine, and Sandy Hook. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH