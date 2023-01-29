The Justice Department has told lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee that it is working to satisfy their demands for information about classified documents found at properties of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump without harming ongoing special counsel investigations into both matters, according to a new letter obtained by CNN.
The DOJ letter, dated Saturday, responds to the committee's August request for information about the documents recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and follow-up inquiries by the panel about classified material found at the Penn Biden Center as well as Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home.
"We are working with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to support the provision of information that will satisfy the Committee's responsibilities without harming the ongoing Special Counsel investigations," Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte wrote to Democratic Sen. Mark Warner and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, the Intelligence panel's top lawmakers.
"Although one of the Special Counsels was appointed only on January 12, prosecutors on both matters are actively working to enable sharing information with the Committee," Uriarte said.
