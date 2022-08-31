The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is warning the public about an emerging trend of brightly-colored fentanyl targeted at youth.
In a news release published Tuesday, the DEA stated that this "rainbow fentanyl" appears to be a method for drug cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl that resembles candy to children and young people.
The fentanyl has been seized as pills, powder and blocks resembling sidewalk chalk across 18 states beginning in August.
"Every color, shape and size of fentanyl should be considered extremely dangerous," the DEA stated.
Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat in the country, according to the DEA. It is a potent synthetic opioid that has been approved for use as an anesthetic and for pain relief. However, it is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Two milligrams of fentanyl, equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose.
The DEA advises those who encounter any form of fentanyl to refrain from handling it and call 911 immediately.