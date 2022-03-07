COLUMBIA - "It's just complete madness," Ekaterina Coleman, an MU Russian graduate student said, after hearing the news of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Coleman's family lives in Siberia, Russia where extreme media restriction means there are some pieces of information she knows more about than her father.
She said though her father reads a lot of independent media, when the conflict started and the United States imposed sanctions on Russia, her father didn't know what was happening.
"His first reaction was, 'Well, if they're gonna do sanctions, when are they going to impose them on Putin?' And I said 'Dad, they've already done it?" Coleman said. "He was like, 'Oh, wow, I haven't heard of that.'"
Russia started cracking down on what it calls "fake news" - by blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law anything that could be deemed such.
TikTok then banned Russian creators from posting new content in response.
"So apart from real physical war that's going on now in Ukraine, there is also an information war," Oleksandra Gumeniuk, a former MU exchange student from Ukraine said.
Gumeniuk has advocated for the continued spread of accurate information about the war because she knows there's so much misinformation.
"I have many friends from Russia as well, and our relationship did not really change that much, but I feel like they do have their own opinions," Gumeniuk said. "They have been clearly influenced by their government and their media."
Much of western media has been restricted by Russia.
Coleman said the propaganda from the Russian government leads to some sympathizers outside of President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, but not as many as it's made out to be by American media outlets.
"Because what people in Russia want, they want peace, Coleman said. "They want education for their children. They want to travel the world, and they won't get to live the lives they need that for that to happen."
Both Coleman and Gumeniuk have tried to spread as much accurate information about the war as possible. Gumenik posts information on social media, but she said it's hard to know for sure if everything posted is accurate.
"I think all of the people that are not in Ukraine, the best thing they can do is spread accurate information," Gumenik said. "And just try to let the world know what is actually happening at the moment."
Both students said all they can do now is stay informed and in touch with their families as much as possible.