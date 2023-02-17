Fetterman checked himself into hospital 'to receive treatment for clinical depression,' office says

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center "to receive treatment for clinical depression," his chief of staff announced on Thursday.
"On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis," Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson said in a statement.
Fetterman is a freshman senator and was elected in November after suffering a stroke in May of last year.
Fetterman's wife, Gisele, said on Thursday that she is "so proud of him for asking for help."
"After what he's been through in the past year, there's probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John. I'm so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs," she tweeted.
She went on to say, "This is a difficult time for our family, so please respect our privacy."
The statement from Fetterman's chief of staff said doctors at Walter Reed say that the senator "is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself."
It also stated that while Fetterman has experienced depression "off and on" over the course of his life, the issue "only became severe in recent weeks."
Last week, Fetterman's office announced that after feeling lightheaded, the senator went to the George Washington University Hospital. He was discharged two days later, and his office said that test results had been able to "rule out a new stroke."
Fetterman's symptoms for depression included loss of weight and loss of appetite, a source familiar with the matter said. He was not suicidal, the source said. His lack of eating and drinking water contributed to his lightheadedness when he was admitted to GWU hospital last week.
It's unclear how long Fetterman might stay at Walter Reed. It will take time for him to get the right medication he needs for his treatment, the source said.
Fetterman will not resign his office because of this illness, the source said. There have been numerous examples of senators who have been sidelined over the years for a much longer time period, and this is no different, the source added.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expressed support for Fetterman on Thursday.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he is happy to hear the senator is "getting the help he needs."
"Millions of Americans, like John, struggle with depression each day. I am looking forward to seeing him return to the Senate soon. Sending love and support to John, Gisele, and their family," Schumer tweeted.
This story has been updated with additional developments.