Fox News and Tucker Carlson, the host of the network's highly-rated 8 p.m. hour, have severed ties, the network said in a stunning announcement Monday.
"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," Fox News said in a short statement that did not offer an explanation for his ouster, adding only that his last show was on Friday, April 21.
Carlson, the highest-rated single host at Fox News, did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The decision to part ways with Carlson was made Friday evening by Fox Corporation chief executive Lachlan Murdoch and Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott, a person familiar with the matter said.
Carlson was informed of the decision on Monday morning, a second person familiar with the matter said.
The announcement came one week after Fox News settled a monster defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million over the network's dissemination of election lies. The lawsuit had exposed Carlson disparaging colleagues. A lawsuit filed in March by his now-fired top booker, Abby Grossberg, also included a number of allegations of sexism on his show.
During his time as a prime time host on Fox News, Carlson ascended to become one of the most influential figures inside the GOP. President Donald Trump granted him the first interview earlier this month after his arraignment in New York.
Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Anti-Defamation League, praised Fox News' decision, saying it is "about time" and that "for far too long," Carlson has "used his primetime show to spew antisemitic, racist, xenophobic and anti-LGBTQ hate to millions."
Inside Fox News, some of Carlson's internal critics rejoiced upon learning the news, people inside the network told CNN. There's "a lot of relief generally, surprise they had the nerve to do it, and hope for a culture change," one employee explained.
The network said that, for now, Carlson's 8 p.m. time slot will be filled by rotating hosts. Shares of Fox Corp. (FOXA) fell 5% on the news. The stock had been up slightly before the announcement.
Don Lemon removed from CNN amidst divisive morning show run
CNN has fired longtime host Don Lemon on Monday, following his short and disastrous run as a morning show host. The move comes a little over two months after he apologized for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being past her prime.
While CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced that they had “parted ways,” Lemon characterized it as a firing and said it was surprise to him.
“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly,” Lemon said. CNN said that Lemon was given the opportunity to meet with management but released a statement on Twitter instead.
CNN offered no public explanation for Lemon's dismissal. During a February discussion on “CNN This Morning” with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins about the ages of politicians, he said that the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime.” A woman, he said, was considered in her prime “in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”
Harlow challenged Lemon, trying to clarify what he was referencing: “I think we need to qualify. Are you talking about prime for childbearing or are you talking about prime for being president?”
“Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are,” Lemon responded.
Lemon issued a statement the same day saying he regretted his “inartful and irrelevant” comments. He was subsequently absent from the show for three days, returning the following week with a tweeted apology but no mention of the episode on air.
Haley, who had criticized Lemon’s statements as sexist and used the incident to fundraise in February, took to Twitter on Monday to call Lemon’s ouster “a great day for women everywhere,” linking to the beverage sleeves emblazoned with “Past my prime? Hold my beer.”