Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE DANGER AGAIN FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .Strong southwest winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels will promote dangerous fire behavior across central, east- central, and southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois this afternoon and early evening. The area under critical fire danger has been expanded since previous issuance to include east-central Missouri and southwest Illinois. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS FOR CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS... * AFFECTED AREA...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zone 079. In Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 034, 035, 036, 041, 042, 047, 048, 049, 050, 051, 059, 072, 073, 074, 075, 083, 084, 085 and 099. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * TIMING...Critical fire weather conditions are expected until around 8 PM CDT Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 21 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 60s. * LIGHTNING...No lightning is forecast. * 10 HOUR FUELS...Less than 9 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are conducive for the rapid spread and growth of uncontrolled wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&