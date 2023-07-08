(CNN) — New York police are investigating a string of shootings in Queens that left one dead and at least three people injured on Saturday, authorities say.
One victim was found dead and New York police say that the suspect was riding an illegal scooter without a license plate when they took them into custody.
Three other people were shot at different locations within a 2-mile radius in Jamaica, a neighborhood in the Queens borough, a New York Police Department spokesperson told CNN.
The NYPD reported that the shootings were random in nature and that the suspect shot his 9mm pistol at five different locations.
The shootings started at around 11:30 a.m. ET and the three separate incidents took place within a half an hour of each other, police said.
Police said all four victims were men.
Authorities did not release any information about a suspect but are holding a news conference at 4:30 p.m. ET about the shootings.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.