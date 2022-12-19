Harvey Weinstein is convicted of 3 of 7 charges, including rape, in his Los Angeles sexual assault trial

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, will likely become slick and hazardous. Whiteout conditions are possible and may make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. &&