Weather Alert

ILZ069-070-074-079-100>102-MOZ041-042-047>052-059>065-072>075- 232115- /O.NEW.KLSX.WI.Y.0009.201223T1200Z-201224T0000Z/ Audrain MO-Boone MO-Callaway MO-Clinton IL-Cole MO-Crawford MO- Franklin MO-Gasconade MO-Jefferson MO-Lincoln MO-Madison IL- Marion IL-Moniteau MO-Monroe IL-Montgomery MO-Osage MO- Randolph IL-Saint Charles MO-Saint Clair-Saint Francois MO- Saint Louis City MO-Saint Louis MO-Sainte Genevieve MO-Warren MO- Washington IL-Washington MO- Including the cities of Alton, Belleville, Cahokia, Centralia, Chester, Columbia, Edwardsville, Farmington, Fulton, Jefferson City, Mexico, Saint Charles, Saint Louis, Salem, Sparta, Sullivan, Union, and Washington 315 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Missouri and south central and southwest Illinois. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects including holiday decorations. && $$