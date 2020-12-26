Possible human remains found near Nashville explosion site, law enforcement officials say
Authorities have found what they believe to be human remains near the site of the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the ongoing investigation.
The remains have been sent to the medical examiner's office for analysis.
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit with Moniteau County deputies
A Camdenton man was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit with Moniteau County Sheriff's deputies.
Tyler Thomas, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday, Dec. 23 after fleeing from a traffic stop. Thomas has been charged with tampering a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
It was also discovered the vehicle, a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, was stolen out of Camdenton that morning. Thomas will also have charges out of Camden County.
Nearly a million people flew in America on Christmas Eve
After air travel broke a pandemic record on Wednesday, the TSA says it screened 846,520 people at airports nationwide on Thursday.
The Christmas Eve figure does not signal the end of the holiday travel rush, but rather a lull before people who left town for the Friday holiday begin coming home. TSA numbers show that in the last week, 7,189,521 people were screened at TSA checkpoints.
CDC to require negative COVID-19 test for all passengers traveling to US from UK
Passengers arriving in the United States from the United Kingdom must test negative for Covid-19 before departure, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Thursday.
Passengers will be required to have a negative PCR or antigen test within 72 hours of boarding their flight from the UK to the US. Passengers are also required to provide documentation of their laboratory results, either as a hard copy or electronic.
Multiple COVID-19 testing sites to close for the holidays
Multiple COVID-19 testing sites will close in observance of the holidays Thursday and Friday. Plan ahead if you know you'll need to take a COVID-19 test.