Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement
Twitter banned President Donald Trump’s account Friday, citing risks of further incitement of violence.
The social platform has been under growing pressure to take further action against Trump following Wednesday’s deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Boone County residents can sign up for vaccine updates by email
Boone County residents can keep up with the latest information about when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available to them by completing a survey online.
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department released additional information about the vaccine rollout Friday. Missouri is currently in Phase 1A, which includes vaccinating long-term care facility residents and staff and health care workers.
Columbia Police say bomb threat unsubstantiated
Columbia Police responded to a reported bomb threat around 1 a.m. Friday at Stephens College in the 1200 block of East Broadway.
Police officers established a large perimeter and conducted a search of the building where there was no evidence of an explosive device.
President Trump won't attend Joe Biden's inauguration
President Donald Trump says he won’t attend President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Jan. 20.
He will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successors inauguration.
Hawley responds to Biden propagandist comparison
As a growing number of politicians call for Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to resign, President-elect Joe Biden avoided answering directly when asked if he agreed.
"I think they should just be flat beaten the next time they run," Biden said. He went on to say the senators are part of Trump's "big lie," comparing the senators to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.