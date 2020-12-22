Congress approves long-awaited $900 billion Covid rescue package, overcoming months of gridlock
Congress voted Monday evening to approve a far-reaching $900 billion Covid relief package that promises to accelerate vaccine distribution and deliver much-needed aid to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic, Americans who have lost their jobs during the economic upheaval and health care workers on the front lines of the crisis.
The White House has said that President Donald Trump will sign the legislation once it reaches his desk.
Final passage of the aid package came after Hill leaders announced Sunday evening they had finally reached a deal after months of bitter partisan stalemate and days of contentious negotiations that created uncertainty over whether an agreement could be reached at all or if talks would collapse.
CVS to start vaccinating residents, staff in long-term care facilities
CVS Health has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination program for residents and staff of long-term care facilities into 12 states.
The drugstore chain said Monday it will add another 36 states next Monday. Missouri will be in the second wave of vaccines, which will start next week, according to a news release.
Columbia has a CVS pharmacy at 1400 Forum Blvd. It is affiliated with Schnucks supermarket.
Vaccinations began around the country last week, mostly for health care workers. CVS Health and rival Walgreens also started providing shots at some long-term care locations in Connecticut and Ohio, according to the Associated Press.
Treasury Department email accounts compromised in suspected Russian hack, top Senate Democrat says
US Treasury Department email accounts were compromised in the suspected Russian hack of government agencies, a key Democratic senator said Monday, adding new details about the extent of the wide-reaching breach.
Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said in a statement that the committee had been briefed on the hack by Treasury and IRS officials and it "appears to be significant."
Hospital visitor guidelines mirror start of pandemic policies and affect families
Hospitals in Boone County are reverting back to a no visitor policy, similar to the policies in place in March.
When the pandemic began in March, University Hospital and Boone Hospital Center first implemented the no visitor policy in attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Over the summer, University and BHC relaxed the visitor limitations and allowed one visitor per patient.
In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Boone County, both hospitals reverted back to the no visitor policy that was in place in March.
The District gives back to local businesses
The Community Improvement District (CID) is helping local businesses by buying $20,000 worth of gift cards.
Businesses within the borders of Providence Road to Walnut Street and Park Avenue to Elm Street were eligible to apply from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20.
Each businesses chosen will receive $500 worth of gift cards.
The recipients were randomized. $10,000 of the $20,000 will be given out by the end of the year, and the rest in 2021. The $20,000 comes from the CID budget.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Tuesday will be another day with temperatures 15-20° above average with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting up to 25MPH in the afternoon.