First day of MU classes marks the start of a "new normal" for the university
Classes at MU begin Monday with COVID-19 precautions in place on campus.
While the procedures aren't as strict this semester, the university will still enforce masks and social distancing regardless of vaccination status, according to MU spokesperson, Christian Basi.
"We are expecting it to look quite a bit more normal than it has in the past. There's still a few things that are not going to be like 2018, or 2017. We do know that we are going to have the vast majority, a very strong majority, of our classes are going to be in person, full capacity classes for our students, they are going to have access to a lot more in person activities," Basi said.
Pentagon activates US airlines to assist with evacuation efforts from Afghanistan
The Department of Defense is mobilizing commercial airline flights to help with the United States' evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, which has been chaotic as thousands are desperate to leave the country after the Taliban swiftly took control.
The Pentagon announced Sunday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the commander of US Transportation Command to initiate stage one of its Civil Reserve Air Fleet to assist with flying US citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other vulnerable individuals out of Afghanistan.
Boone County: When does my child's school district head back to class?
- All students begin class Monday, August 23rd, 2021
- 1st through 12th grade students begin class Tuesday, August 24th, 2021
- Kindergarten & Pre-K students begin class Thursday, August 26, 2021
- All students begin class Tuesday, August 24th, 2021
For more schools and information head to the story.
What full FDA approval of Pfizer could mean for vaccination rates
With the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine expected to be given full approval by the US Food and Drug Administration in the coming days, health experts say the decision may drive more Americans toward receiving Covid-19 vaccines.
"This FDA approval cannot come a moment too soon," said Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician and associate dean at the School of Public Health at Brown University. "I can't overstate how important this is on multiple fronts."
Mid-Missouri parents, students look forward to a more "normal" school year
After more than a year of modified classes and routines, students and parents told KOMU 8 they are excited to get back into the routine of the school year again.
The Weir family sent their son, Sam Weir, back to Columbia Independent School on Thursday. They said they were thankful to send him back to a somewhat regular school setting.
Sam was in-seat for school last year, but this year looks a little different. He will be able to eat in the cafeteria again, and he'll be able to visit the specialist teachers' classrooms, something he couldn't do last year.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORCAST
The heat is on this week and a heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service.
Starting at 1pm, a heat advisory will go in effect for all of Missouri due to temps expected to reach the middle to upper 90s and heat index values reaching 100 to 105.
There is a slight chance for thunderstorms this afternoon as a warm front passes through the region. The best chance for rain will be over eastern Missouri, between Columbia and St Louis from 12pm until 6pm.