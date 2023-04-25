Thomas Shultz pleads guilty to misdemeanor in MU Hazing Case
Thomas Shultz, one of the men charged in connection of Missouri’s Phi Gamma Delta felony hazing charges from October 2021 involving Danny Santulli, pleaded guilty Monday to a single misdemeanor of supplying alcohol to a minor.
Shultz, as part of a plea deal, had been sentenced by Judge Jeff Harris to 30 days of shock detention, a boot camp-style program, in jail commencing immediately. Additionally, Shultz will spend a year on probation where he can not consume alcohol or enter an establishment primarily selling alcohol, as well as must complete 100 hours of community service and an in-person alcohol and drug education program.
Shultz will also receive a one-year jail sentence if he does not comply with the probation. The probation additionally mentioned Shultz would eventually undergo restorative justice mediation with the Santulli family.
Woman seriously injured after crash in Camden County
A Climax Springs woman was seriously injured after an ATV crash in Camden County on Monday afternoon, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Ashley Allen, 19, was riding in a 2020 Kawaski KRX 1000 when the vehicle made a left turn too quickly and overturned at 963 Adkins Road.
Bill that would alter public education in Missouri makes its way through House
Senate Bill 4, a broad education bill, passed in Monday's House Rules Committee hearing. The bill passed the Senate in February.
The bill has been met with opposition, as some say the bill would limit public educators' ability to educate on race-related issues.
Senate Bill 4 states that no school or teacher would be required to teach or to have students adhere to a specific viewpoint, state that any racial group is superior or inferior, that any group should be advantaged or disadvantaged, or that any member of a group bears responsibility for that group’s past actions.
Columbia encampment residents evicted Monday
The city of Columbia cleared one of the largest encampments in Columbia, near the Highway 63 and I-70 interchange, on Monday.
The Columbia Police Department joined city workers and volunteers to clean out the site. According to the evictees, they were told by the department to evacuate or face arrest.
The eviction comes after the city received complaints from local residents and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Advocacy groups challenge, respond to trans-affirming healthcare ban
The state of Missouri will officially have a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender individuals starting this Thursday.
The rule issued by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on April 13 limits both adults and children's access to puberty-blocking drugs, hormones and surgeries.
In the statement, Bailey states "the regulation is necessary due to the skyrocketing number of gender transition interventions, despite rising concerns in the medical community that these interventions lack clinical evidence of safety or success."
Forecast: A little more cloud cover in the days ahead
Mostly cloudy skies are expected to build into the region for Monday night into Tuesday morning, with low temperatures falling into the middle 40s. Sunny breaks are expected through the day, so we’ll call it partly sunny through the day, with highs warming to the middle to upper 60s.
An isolated sprinkle is possible, but most of the region will stay dry.