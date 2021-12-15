OKLAHOMA CITY – Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., announced Tuesday that it is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $18.50 effective Jan. 1, 2022.
“We have a long track record of taking care of our employees,” Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green said in a news release. “In 1998, we made the decision to close our stores on Sundays, and at 8:00 p.m. the rest of the week, to provide employees time for rest, family, and worship. We’ve also worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers.”
In 2009, Hobby Lobby was one of the first retailers to establish a nationwide minimum hourly wage well above the federal minimum wage and has since raised its minimum wage twelve times over the last thirteen years, according to a news release.
In 2014, Hobby Lobby raised its full-time minimum hourly wage to $15.