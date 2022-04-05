COLUMBIA - Household debt rose to $15 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Quarterly Report on household debt and credit.
Here's how the numbers break down:
- Mortgage: $10.93 trillion
- Student loan: $1.58 trillion
- Other: $0.44 trillion
- Credit Card: $0.86 trillion
- Auto Loan: $1.46 trillion
MORTGAGE DEBT
Mortgage debt climbed to $10.93 trillion at the end of Dec. 2021.
One mid-Missouri mortgage banker, Tom Stone, said he's not surprised mortgage debt increased.
"There are several factors. The equity situation was increasing rapidly, so people are able to cash out and increase their mortgage debt without really raising their payment much," Stone said. "People shorten terms. People bought houses."
Stone also said he has seen a large increase in car payments.
"Chip shortages and cars has made scarcity. So when you have high demand and low inventory, the prices go up," Stone said. "I've seen a lot of people with pretty high car payments, much higher than I would like to take on for new vehicles."
Stone said a tool people can do right now is "cash out on the equity of their home to try to take care of some of that revolving debt."
His biggest budget tip: "Just don't spend more than you earn. That's the cardinal rule to managing your debt," Stone said.
CREDIT CARD DEBT
Credit card debt stood at $0.86 trillion at the end of 2021. However, the report said credit card balances remain $71 billion lower that at the end of 2019.
Todd Christensen, a financial education manager for Money Fit Credit Counseling, said he thinks the spending is related to the pandemic.
"The pandemic squeezed everybody into not a place where we were not able to do much spending. Then, once all the stimulus packages went through and things started to open up, there was a lot of this pent up demand," Christensen said. "We just wanted to go out and spend, and we've been spending in a big way."
In terms of the total credit card debt, Christensen said it sounds "a lot bigger than it is."
"If you think about inflation, it's not that much. It's not out of line with inflation since 2019," Christensen said.
Christensen advises people to:
- Pay off your debts in full every month
- Keep your balances low
- Don't run cards up if your goal is to build or maintain good credit
"There's myths out there that you're supposed to carry a balance, so you can build your credit. Total myth. It's irresponsible to promote that. You can have excellent credit with 00 balance on your cards," Christensen said.
Christensen explained that as people's confidence in the economy grows, they start to see more spending on credit cards. "Ironically, when times are good, we overspend and can't afford our credit. Not everybody, but a lot of people."