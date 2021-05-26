WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling its chicken street taco kit for undeclared egg in the chipotle crema sauce.
The recall was issued by Hy-Vee's supplier Reser’s Fine Foods.
People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The products were distributed by Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The recall includes the Hy-Vee chicken street taco kits which were sold in deli cases in black plastic trays with clear plastic lids with the UPC 02-82503-09993 and a “Best If Use By” date prior to May 27, 2021.
Customers with an egg allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it, or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.
To date, there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the product addressed in this recall.