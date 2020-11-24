MISSOURI- Hy-Vee is recalling two of its Hy-Vee Short Cuts vegetable mix products due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
The potential for contamination was discovered during a routine safety sampling at Hy-Vee's Short Cuts production facility.
To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products.
Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee is recalling the following products from all of its stores:
All affected products have a “Best if Used By” date of Dec. 3, 2020.