COLUMBIA - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling eight products after a national cheese recall by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Hy-Vee said it notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. that some cheese products it manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a press release.
No illnesses have been reported to Hy-Vee.
The list below outlines the products that have been voluntarily recalled at Hy-Vee grocery stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
- 02-47309-00000- Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
- 02-47310-00000- Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
- 02-47260-00000- Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board
- 02-45920-00000- Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board
- 02-46794-00000- La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
- 02-46795-00000- La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
- 75450-12681- Bon Appetite Gift Basket
- 75450-12588- Deluxe Delights Gift Basket
The best-by expiration ranges for the impacted cheeses is from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14.
Customers who purchased any of these products should discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund, according to the press release.
Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098. For more information, visit the FDA’s website at www.fda.gov.