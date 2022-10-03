COLUMBIA - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling eight products after a national cheese recall by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Hy-Vee said it notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. that some cheese products it manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a press release. 

No illnesses have been reported to Hy-Vee.

The list below outlines the products that have been voluntarily recalled at Hy-Vee grocery stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. 

  • 02-47309-00000- Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
  • 02-47310-00000- Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
  • 02-47260-00000- Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board
  • 02-45920-00000- Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board
  • 02-46794-00000- La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
  • 02-46795-00000- La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
  • 75450-12681- Bon Appetite Gift Basket 
  • 75450-12588- Deluxe Delights Gift Basket

The best-by expiration ranges for the impacted cheeses is from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14.

Customers who purchased any of these products should discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund, according to the press release.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098. For more information, visit the FDA’s website at www.fda.gov.

