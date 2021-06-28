Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri... Osage River near Mari-Osa Campground. Missouri River at St. Charles. Missouri River at Washington. Missouri River at Hermann. Missouri River near Chamois. Missouri River at Jefferson City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Jefferson City. * Until early Friday morning. * At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 27.4 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Wednesday evening. && Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Missouri River Jefferson Cit 23.0 27.4 Mon 9 am 26.0 23.9 22.1 18.6 14.7 &&

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of west central Illinois, including the following areas, Adams IL, Brown IL and Pike IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO, Moniteau MO, Monroe MO, Pike MO, Ralls MO and Shelby MO. * From 7 AM CDT this morning through Tuesday morning. * Numerous showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain are expected to develop today through early Tuesday morning across portions of central and northeast Missouri, as well as west-central Illinois. Locally heavy rain from these thunderstorms may produce localized flash flooding, particularly in areas where soils remain largely saturated from previous rainfall. Widespread rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches can be expected, with locally higher amounts likely. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&