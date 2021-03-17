IRS plans to delay this year's tax filing deadline to mid-May

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the Missouri River... ...at Jefferson City ...at Chamois ...at Hermann ...at Washington ...at St. Charles River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Warning for the Missouri River at Jefferson City. * From Thursday afternoon to Monday evening. * At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.6 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 28.3 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Walnut Street just southwest of U.S. Highway 50/63 begins flooding. && Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Missouri River Jefferson City 23 14.6 Wed 9 am 22.1 27.0 28.1 23.9 18.8 &&

...The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri... Hinkson Creek at Columbia. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Warning for the Hinkson Creek at Columbia. * From this morning to late Thursday night. * At 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.6 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.6 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 19.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening to 14.0 feet and begin rising again just after midnight tonight. It will rise to 14.5 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. * Impact...At 17.7 feet, Height of the football practice field, protected by a levee to about 25.5 feet. && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Hinkson Creek Columbia 15.0 15.6 Wed 11 am 14.4 MSG MSG MSG MSG &&