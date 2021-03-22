WASHINGTON - The Internal Revenue Service said more Americans can expect to receive their Economic Impact Payment this week.
The IRS announced Monday the next batch of payments would be issued this week. About 90 million stimulus payments were sent out last Wednesday.
Most recipients will get the money through direct deposit. Many of the payments in this batch will be mailed to recipients in the form of check or pre-paid debit card.
Individuals receiving the payment via direct deposit should see the money soon, as deposits started processing last Friday.
If you have not received the payment, you can check on its status using the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website.
Americans started receiving the payments after the passing of the American Rescue Plan Act on March 11.