CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - JEOPARDY! and Alex Trebek's family say they donated a significant portion of the late host's wardrobe to The Doe Fund.
According to its website, The Doe Fund provides "paid work, housing, vocational training, continuing education, and comprehensive social services to underserved Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration."
The Doe Fund says the professional clothes will be distributed members of its reentry program to wear during job interviews. The donated clothes include:
- 14 suits
- 58 dress shirts
- 300 neck ties
- 25 polo shirts
- 14 sweaters
- 9 sports coats
- 9 pairs of dress shoes
- 15 belts
- 2 parkas
- 3 pairs of dress slacks
"The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they're hired," The Doe Fund President Harriet McDonald said. "This donation alleviates the obstacle of not having appropriate clothing."