Jeopardy! has signed deals with Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as the game show's permanent hosts.
Jennings will kick off a new season in September and wrap up in December. He will also host the inaugural Second Chance competition and the Tournament of Champions.
Bialik will host Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC, and then will take over for Jennings in January. Jeopardy! said their current plan is to have Bialik host a couple of new tournaments and the Jeopardy! National College Championship.
Please join us in welcoming the official co-hosts of Jeopardy!, @kenjennings and @missmayim! We couldn’t be more thrilled.For more on our new hosts and new initiatives, click to read a note from Jeopardy! EP @embassydavies: https://t.co/U8MeXCdsec pic.twitter.com/WTSAnZPAv2— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 27, 2022
Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies said they will not flip flop the hosts and will keep viewers informed on their hosting schedule.