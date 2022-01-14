Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Missouri. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. &&