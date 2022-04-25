Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&