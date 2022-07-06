A Los Angeles jury has found Eric Ronald Holder Jr. guilty of first-degree murder in shooting death of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.
The beloved artist was shot multiple times outside his Marathon Clothing Store in South LA on March 31, 2019. He was 33.
Holder, who knew Hussle and had approached him earlier in the day over accusations he was a snitch, according to prosecutors, was also convicted possession of a firearm and attempted voluntary manslaughter for injuring bystanders who were caught in the gunfire.
After the verdict, Herman "Cowboy" Douglas, a friend of Hussle, said he never called Holder a snitch and still wanted answers on why the rapper was shot.
"It was so senseless, why?" he asked, rhetorically.
Douglas said the conversation between Hussle and Holder "never got heated" that fateful day.
"I'm just sad, I miss my friend. He's supposed to be here, he's supposed to still be here. He was the underdog that made it," said Douglas, who testified during the trial.
"I don't wish death on people," he said of Holder. "Give us some closure, let us know why."
A father of two, a Grammy winner and a successful entrepreneur, Hussle was the founder of record label All Money In, which he debuted with the release of "The Marathon," the rapper's fifth official mixtape. His 2013 "Crenshaw" release sold more than 1,000 cassettes each priced at $100, according to his Press Atlantic Records biography.
Hussle collaborated with dozens of artists during his career, including Kendrick Lamar, Drake, YG, Ty Dolla Sign, Meek Mill and Young Thug.
Holder is scheduled to be sentenced in September. CNN has reached out to his attorney for comment.