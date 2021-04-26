UNITED STATES - Starting this summer, fully vaccinated Americans will be able to visit the European Union once again.
The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, told the New York Times in an interview on Sunday that she expects all 27 EU nations to allow travelers in the coming months.
All travelers must have received a vaccine that has been approved by the European Medicines Agency. The Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna vaccines have been approved.
Local travel agents say they have been waiting for this news for awhile.
"People have been asking for weeks, even months now when can they go," Shelly Williams, the business development manager at Adelman Vacations, said. "This window opening up and this opportunity is going to be great for the traveling public."
With travel limited over the past year, people have missed numerous events and are ready to resume traveling.
"The phone calls we are getting from people are 'I'm ready to go, I'm ready to plan, I've missed a graduation trip, I've missed a 50th birthday or a 50th wedding anniversary,'" Williams said.
Jackie Coakley, the manager at Central Travel in Jefferson City, believes it's time for people to start traveling again.
"People are ready to travel. People love to travel. People have been saving to travel," Coakley said. "I think that with the vaccine readily available, it's time for people to travel again."
The return of American tourists will provide a much needed financial boost to many countries in the EU who rely heavily on travel for income.
If you are looking to travel, Coakley suggests reaching out to your local travel agent because international travel can still be a bit complicated.
"We are here for you. We are the experts in the industry," Coakley said. "Reach out to us and we can help you get to where you want to go."
The exact dates and details of the EU's reopening plan have not yet been announced but are expected to be some time in the coming weeks.