The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to pass a bill to suspend the nation's debt limit through Jan. 1, 2025, in a push from lawmakers to prevent a catastrophic default.
Lawmakers are racing to quickly avert a first-ever default ahead of June 5, the date the Treasury Department has marked as the day they will no longer be able to pay all of the nation's obligations in full and on time, a scenario that could trigger a global economic tragedy.
The final tally for the vote was 314 to 117. There were 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats who voted for the bill and 71 Republicans and 46 Democrats who voted against it.
The Senate must pass the bill before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. U.S. Sens. for Missouri Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt said Thursday they plan to vote no on the deal.
Within the representatives who represent the eight districts in Missouri, a majority voted to pass the bill. Reps. Ann Wagner, Blaine Luetkemeyer, Blaine Luetkemeyer, Sam Graves and Jason Smith all voted for the bill. Reps. Cori Bush, Mark Alford and Eric Burilson voted against it.
District 1 Rep. Cori Bush - NO
“As someone whose mission in Congress is to do the most for everyone in St. Louis, starting with those who have the greatest need, I could not in good conscience vote for a bill that goes against this commitment. I’ve long said we needed to pass a clean lifting of the debt ceiling," Bush said. "This agreement, whose worst elements are undoubtedly the fault of MAGA Republicans who shamefully took our economy hostage, pairs raising the debt limit with many policies that will harm our most vulnerable communities."
District 2 Rep. Ann Wagner - YES
“This deal closes loopholes and increases work requirements on welfare programs to get able-bodied Americans back in the workforce – promoting a healthy tax base and restoring the dignity of self-sufficiency," Wagner said. "It increases defense spending by 3.5% and protects funding for veterans, while implementing an immediate 11% cut on the bloated federal bureaucracy and clawing back the remaining $30 billion in unspent COVID funds."
District 3 Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer - YES
"We still have a long way to go to get the government’s finances in order, but this bill (the most conservative debt ceiling package Congress has passed in over a decade) is a good step toward achieving that goal," Luetkemeyer said.
District 4 Rep. Mark Alford - NO
“As long as I am in Congress, I will never vote for what Washington wants. I will always vote for what Missouri’s 4th District wants and needs; and they need much better than this bill provides," Alford said.
District 5 Rep. Emanuel Cleaver - YES
“While I don’t agree with everything in the bill, I understand that democracy demands compromise—and this is a compromise that will benefit the people of Missouri’s Fifth District," Cleaver said. "However, once this bill is signed into law, the President must turn his focus toward eliminating the mechanism that enables the annual food fight over paying the nation’s bills. Whether it is through the Congress or the courts, we must get rid of the disastrous debt ceiling."
District 6 Rep. Sam Graves - YES
“This bill is a step in the right direction,” Graves said “While the Fiscal Responsibility Act includes the largest spending cuts in American history and requires the President to offset the costs of his administrative actions, there’s more wasteful spending that needs to be cut if we want to get this inflation crisis under control. I look forward to working with my colleagues to finish the job we were sent here to do by the American people.”
District 7 Rep. Eric Burlison - NO
“Our national debt is approaching catastrophic levels and the Fiscal Responsibility Act does little to put us back on track,” Burlison said. “This business-as-usual deal adds at least $4 trillion to the national debt and extends the debt ceiling until 2025. This is completely unacceptable. Southwest Missouri sent me to Congress to end Washington’s spending addiction and fight the swamp, not enable it. That’s why I voted to oppose the bill.”
District 8 Rep. Jason Smith - YES
"The Fiscal Responsibility Act combats the Democrats’ inflation crisis, labor shortage, and rising interest rates by capping Washington spending. It adds work requirements to help lift Americans out of poverty and end the labor shortage that has afflicted small businesses," Smith said. "It cuts unobligated COVID money that left a trail of inflation-fueling waste from beach bathrooms to golf courses to checks for prisoners. This bill takes a bite out of the $80 billion pay raise Democrats gave the IRS to increase audits on working-class families and forces President Biden to pay for his executive spending habit.”