Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 2 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast and southeast Missouri and south central, southwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 2 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers should use extra caution when traveling on east-west oriented highways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&