Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding. * WHERE...A portion of central Missouri, including the following areas, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Moniteau MO and Osage MO. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Not all areas will see heavy rainfall. Those that do could see significant rainfall amounts and flash flooding.